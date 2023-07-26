Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$471.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$429.70 million.

