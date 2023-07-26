Barrington Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report released on Monday, July 24th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Dolby Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $375.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.96%.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DLB. StockNews.com downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $89.22. The company had a trading volume of 165,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.50 and a 200-day moving average of $82.99. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $91.01.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,048,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $2,298,044.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,895.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,548 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,580. Insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

See Also

