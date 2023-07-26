Raymond James Weighs in on Altius Minerals Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a report released on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

ALS has been the subject of several other research reports. Laurentian lowered their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.25 to C$24.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.84.

Altius Minerals Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of ALS traded down C$0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$20.95. The company had a trading volume of 52,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,220. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$996.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.06. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$16.11 and a 52-week high of C$24.00.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$22.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.80 million. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 5.37%.

Altius Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

