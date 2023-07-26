Brokers Set Expectations for HealthStream, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for HealthStream in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the technology company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HealthStream’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HealthStream in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ HSTM traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $22.48. The company had a trading volume of 133,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,732. The firm has a market cap of $689.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.51. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

In other news, COO J Edward Pearson sold 15,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $378,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the first quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

