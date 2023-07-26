Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.10-$6.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pathward Financial also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.45-$5.85 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Pathward Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

CASH stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.86. The company had a trading volume of 293,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,194. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.78. Pathward Financial has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $57.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pathward Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 4.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathward Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 1,977.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 5,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

