eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.46 billion-$2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion. eBay also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.96-1.01 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.68.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,622,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,871,064. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. eBay has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. eBay’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

