Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Alphabet Stock Up 5.8 %

Alphabet stock traded up $7.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.27. 61,621,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,628,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $130.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.74. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

