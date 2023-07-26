Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $569.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.25 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Franklin Electric updated its FY23 guidance to $4.25-4.45 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.25-$4.45 EPS.
Franklin Electric Stock Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ:FELE traded down $2.61 on Wednesday, hitting $98.87. 174,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,030. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.69. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99.
Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 2.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FELE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.
About Franklin Electric
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
