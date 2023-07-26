Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $569.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.25 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Franklin Electric updated its FY23 guidance to $4.25-4.45 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.25-$4.45 EPS.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:FELE traded down $2.61 on Wednesday, hitting $98.87. 174,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,030. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.69. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $196,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $847,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at $15,822,175.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $196,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,332 in the last 90 days. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 2.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FELE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.