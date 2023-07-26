Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.97 EPS

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $7.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.64. 2,130,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.78. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $74.22 and a 52 week high of $139.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 64.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.