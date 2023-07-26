Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $179.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.87 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

AUB traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.94. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $41.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic Union Bankshares

AUB has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

