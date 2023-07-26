First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Issues Earnings Results

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $247.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.80 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.
First Merchants Stock Up 3.5 %
NASDAQ:FRME traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $32.38. 221,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,556. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.39. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.06.
First Merchants Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 34.26%.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Merchants from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut First Merchants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on First Merchants from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.
First Merchants Company Profile
First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.
