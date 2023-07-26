First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Issues Earnings Results

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $247.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.80 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

First Merchants Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:FRME traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $32.38. 221,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,556. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.39. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 34.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Merchants

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,261,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,180,000 after buying an additional 134,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,207,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,641,000 after buying an additional 79,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,949,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,194,000 after buying an additional 103,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,882,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,307,000 after buying an additional 137,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,393,000 after buying an additional 45,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Merchants from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut First Merchants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on First Merchants from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

First Merchants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.