Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ IRDM traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $50.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.03. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $41.57 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.34 and a beta of 1.07.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 400.03%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have commented on IRDM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Iridium Communications from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
