abrdn plc Buys 3,958 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 86.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $80,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 92.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,917,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth about $34,358,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 386.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,661,000 after acquiring an additional 221,675 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Stock Up 3.8 %

MASI stock traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.86. 1,329,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.34. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $105.50 and a 1-year high of $198.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.87 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Masimo from $207.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 6,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,323.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 366,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masimo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.