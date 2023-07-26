abrdn plc Lowers Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

abrdn plc decreased its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Huntington National Bank increased its position in NetEase by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NTES. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on NetEase from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

NetEase Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:NTES traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.99. 939,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,845. The stock has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.31. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $109.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.61 and a 200 day moving average of $89.97.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.39. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

NetEase Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.