abrdn plc Increases Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.2 %

Arrow Electronics stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.41. The stock had a trading volume of 276,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $147.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.37 and a 200 day moving average of $124.38.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $174,664.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,838 shares of company stock worth $861,067. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.71.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

