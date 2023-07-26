972 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,378.00 to $1,371.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

TPL stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,509.49. The stock had a trading volume of 22,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,353. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.81. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $1,266.21 and a 12-month high of $2,739.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,356.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,620.74.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $11.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.21 by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.54 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.28% and a return on equity of 58.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 48.7 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

