Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $130,000 in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 215.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS CALF traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.09. 504,849 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.67. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

