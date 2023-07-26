Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $136,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 358.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
BATS JMST traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $50.67. 227,416 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.62.
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
