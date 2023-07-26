Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.48. 2,203,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $224.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.37.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.41%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

