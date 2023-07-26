1,290 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,290 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,107,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,413. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.93. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.11%.

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. JMP Securities increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

