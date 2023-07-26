Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,170 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 20.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Assurant by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Assurant by 173.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Assurant by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 2.4% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Performance

AIZ traded up $3.00 on Wednesday, hitting $132.62. 211,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,114. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.80 and a 200-day moving average of $125.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $176.31.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 2.33%. Assurant’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $524,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,895.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Assurant news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $524,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,893 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,895.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

