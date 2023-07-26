Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,329 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSN. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 75.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $55.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,976,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,191. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $88.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,576.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,729.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

