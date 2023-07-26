Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Vale by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 46,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.52.

VALE traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 20,730,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,646,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

