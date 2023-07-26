Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,438. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.85. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $67.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.5273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.