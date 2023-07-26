Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,186 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Plug Power by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,213,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,935,000 after buying an additional 7,035,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $211,176,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Plug Power by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,008,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,328,000 after buying an additional 826,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Plug Power by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $124,349,000 after buying an additional 303,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,633,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,320,000 after buying an additional 439,463 shares during the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of PLUG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,934,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,947,609. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $31.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Plug Power from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Plug Power from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

