Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 250.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,197 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $6,674,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,518,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $3,712,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $3,102,000. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAIN shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.11. The stock had a trading volume of 218,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.29. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $45.67.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $120.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.09 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 61.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 83.38%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

