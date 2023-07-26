Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,728 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,112.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,973,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,638 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,682.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 441,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 417,030 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 528,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 197,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,510,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HPE. Barclays cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $17.45. 11,314,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,005,675. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $3,619,508.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,100.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $3,619,508.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,100.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $2,548,471.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,758.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 433,504 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,746. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

