Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 24.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $530,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,107,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.70. The stock had a trading volume of 963,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,982. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.54%.

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVB. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.26.

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

