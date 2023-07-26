Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $148,000 Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,653,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $471,534,000 after acquiring an additional 39,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,990,000 after acquiring an additional 34,064 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,539,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,954,000 after acquiring an additional 464,166 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.00. 1,823,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,837. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 54.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

