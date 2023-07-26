Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,782,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,026,789. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.07.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

