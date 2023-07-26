Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,936,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,173. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.32 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The company has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.91.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

