Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.
Aflac Stock Performance
NYSE AFL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,949. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,649,767 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.
Aflac Company Profile
Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.
Read More
