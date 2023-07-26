Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $153,000 in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,214 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTDR. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.56.

Matador Resources Trading Down 6.7 %

Matador Resources stock traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,261,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $73.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.43.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The company had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,819,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,877 shares of company stock worth $124,560 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

