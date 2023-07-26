Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $152,000 Stock Position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPOF. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,795,000 after acquiring an additional 38,612 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 80,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,057,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after purchasing an additional 62,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 781,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 122,916 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Xponential Fitness by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 164,331 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xponential Fitness

In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 30,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,369.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,481,912.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 30,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,369.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,481,912.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ryan Junk sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $734,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,260.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,081 in the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XPOF shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

NYSE XPOF remained flat at $19.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 324,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,095. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.55. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $33.58.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.45 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Xponential Fitness

(Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Further Reading

