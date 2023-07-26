Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $157,000 in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,708,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HNDL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.62. 93,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,699. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Announces Dividend

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.1198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

