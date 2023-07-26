Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULST. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.23. The company had a trading volume of 106,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,627. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.18. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $40.34.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

