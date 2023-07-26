Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $159,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 29,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VSS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.24. The company had a trading volume of 197,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,703. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.93.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.