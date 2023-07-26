Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 516 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $354.41. The company had a trading volume of 669,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,542. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.78 and a 1 year high of $358.02. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.43%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

