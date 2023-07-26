Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $117.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.30.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

