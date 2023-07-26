First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,613 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,209,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after buying an additional 452,510 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,763,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,410,000 after purchasing an additional 831,947 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,292,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,627,000 after buying an additional 993,087 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 994,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,637,000 after acquiring an additional 584,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 28,029 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IFV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 50,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,926. The company has a market capitalization of $267.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.3081 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

