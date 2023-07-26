Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $211,000 Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Chewy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Chewy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Chewy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CHWY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,461,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,723. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 276.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 39.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chewy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.05.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 25,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $1,010,675.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,712,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chewy news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 14,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $570,547.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 254,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,699. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 25,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $1,010,675.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 521,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,712,788.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,544 shares of company stock worth $11,463,502. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.