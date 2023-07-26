Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 12,981 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,981 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,423 shares of company stock worth $793,029 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RIVN traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.15. 73,368,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,035,504. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

