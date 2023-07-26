Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $208,000 in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 90.2% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 53.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.22.

Five Below Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $5.08 on Wednesday, hitting $200.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,480. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.15 and a 1-year high of $220.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.88 and its 200 day moving average is $196.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

