Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 9,217 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Free Report) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 82.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 310.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 63,715 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 28,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Get AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA YOLO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 64,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,694. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03.

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in both domestic and foreign cannabis equities, as well as total return swaps of similar securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.