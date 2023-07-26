Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 479 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $558.31. 310,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,105. The company’s fifty day moving average is $504.96 and its 200-day moving average is $462.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $272.52 and a 52 week high of $562.97.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total value of $1,478,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,296,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total transaction of $1,478,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,296,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $610.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.80.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.