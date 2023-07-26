Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FNDF stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $33.46. The stock had a trading volume of 677,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,546. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $33.53.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

