2,555 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

EFG stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,491 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

