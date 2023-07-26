Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,968,000 after buying an additional 770,651 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after buying an additional 680,339 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 118.9% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 556,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 302,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,601,000.

FTSL stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,718. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.15. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

