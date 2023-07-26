Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $913,594,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in UDR by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UDR by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,851,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,897,000 after acquiring an additional 116,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UDR by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,178,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,568,000 after buying an additional 1,178,512 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UDR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays cut their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.77.

UDR Trading Up 0.6 %

UDR Dividend Announcement

Shares of UDR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,522. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average of $41.51. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 560.00%.

UDR Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.