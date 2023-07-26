Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 626 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.06. 725,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $28.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average is $27.07.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

